Aehra, an Italian EV startup that counts former Lamborghini design boss Filippo Perini as co-founder and head of design, unveiled its second model Friday at the 2023 Milan motor show.

As previously teased by Aehra, the second model is simply known as the Sedan. It follows an Aehra SUV unveiled last November. Aehra previously said the SUV would enter production in 2025, with the Sedan following a year later, but the latest press release stated that Aehra is now aiming to start deliveries of both models in 2026.

Aehra Sedan concept

The sedan has a radical one-box shape with very short overhangs, leaving little impression of hood or trunk surfaces. Perini promises the look is close to the final production vehicle’s styling. Aehra did not show the interior, but it will likely be similar to the SUV’s cabin. That means screens spanning the width of the dashboard, with individual screens on either side displaying images from camera stalks.

Aehra is targeting a 497-mile range (likely as measured on the more lenient European testing cycle) for both models, which feature electric power. The startup is working with Austria-based Miba Battery Systems to develop a “bespoke battery solution,” with an emphasis on efficiency and battery repairability.

Aehra Sedan concept

Battery hardware will be tailored to Aehra’s EV platform, which in the Sedan allows for cooling and aerodynamic elements to be housed lower in the car for a cleaner look. Carbon-fiber composites will also be employed to help reduce weight.

Aehra said the initial customer deliveries planned for 2026 will target “key markets,” including North America, Europe, China, and the Gulf States.

