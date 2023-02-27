A rare 2018 Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf luxury sedan has popped up for sale at the Southern California dealership group O’Gara.

First spotted by The Drive, the Taraf has just 178 miles on the odometer and sports Satin Black exterior paint and a Kestrel Tan interior. The $800,000 asking price is not insignificant, but that’s actually about $200,000 less than the $1 million asking price of this limited-edition sedan when new.

2018 Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf (photo via O’Gara)

Aston Martin revealed the Lagonda Taraf in 2015 as the first Lagonda since the William Towns-designed wedge of the 1970s and 1980s. Lagonda has once been a separate brand, and Aston Martin attempted to revive it with multiple models but eventually settled for the single sedan.

The Taraf is based on the Aston Martin Rapide, but features carbon-fiber bodywork and a wheelbase that’s 7.9 inches longer. The 5.9-liter V-12 engine comes from the Rapide as well, making 540 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque, which flows to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transaxle.

2018 Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf (photo via O’Gara)

Production took place at the same small-batch facility that built the Aston Martin One-77 supercar, with just 120 examples built. Most of those went to the Middle East, which was originally intended to be the sole market for the Lagonda sedan. Aston Martin later accepted orders from other markets, including the U.K., South Africa, and continental Europe, but not the U.S. So this presents a rare opportunity to own a basically new Taraf that was never sold here from the factory.

The Lagonda name is once again in hibernation. In 2019, Aston announced plans to turn Lagonda into an all-electric rival to Rolls-Royce and Bentley, revealing an SUV concept that was supposed to enter production by 2022. However, those plans appear to have been put on hold after several leadership shakeups at Aston Martin.

