If you’re a fan of exotic cars, you know Dubai is one of the world’s hottest places to spot them. But the police have met this arms race with their own fleet, making them the world’s fastest road-going police force.

The latest member of the Dubai Police fleet is a Lamborghini Urus Performante. The vehicle was delivered at a special ceremony held at the 2023 Dubai air show last November, and officially started service on Monday.

Over the years, cars such as the Aston Martin One-77, Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari FF, Lamborghini Aventador, Nissan GT-R, and Porsche 918 Spyder have all joined the fleet, making news like the addition of the Urus Performante almost to be expected. According to Lamborghini, a standard Urus was already enlisted in 2022.

Anyone hoping to see some of the world’s fastest police chases is going to be disappointed, however. Many of the exotics in the fleet are often used to promote Dubai at expos or through tourists’ content on social media.

Dubai Police Lamborghini Urus Performante

Peak output in the Urus Performante is 657 hp, developed by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 that drives all four wheels. The result is a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph—more than enough performance to catch most perps.

According to Lamborghini, the Urus Performante was modified slightly to meet the needs of the Dubai Police. Beyond the green and white livery, and lights and sirens, the vehicle has been fitted with an armored gun box, communication equipment, and a defibrillator for first aid response.

Next year a plug-in hybrid Urus is likely to arrive. The electrified SUV is currently out testing and is expected to debut in the first half of the year.

Related Articles