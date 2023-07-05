Alfa Romeo took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm the reveal of a new model on Aug. 30, tipped to be a supercar inspired by the 33 Stradale of the 1960s.

The reveal date is in the same week as the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, just to the north of Alfa Romeo’s hometown of Milan.

The automaker posted a teaser photo together with the confirmation of the reveal date. Also included was the message “The courage to dream,” in Italian.

The teaser photo shows what appears to be a vent, though it’s hard to gauge whether the vent is located at the front or rear of the vehicle.

Twitter post made by Alfa Romeo on July 4, 2023

It’s not the first time Alfa Romeo has teased the mystery model.

A video posted last New Year’s Eve on Alfa Romeo’s Instagram account asked viewers if they were ready for 2023 and then ended with the statement “we are,” at which point one of the taillights of the new model was shown briefly.

The taillight featured a round design, similar to what Alfa Romeo used on its former 4C sports car, but a red dash through the middle formed what appears to be the number 6, leading to rumors the mystery model is a new 6C supercar.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato last summer hinted that Alfa Romeo could launch a supercar to mark the end of the road for the internal-combustion engine, as the automaker plans to go the full-electric route starting in 2026. As the rumored engine for the car is Alfa Romeo’s own turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6, the 6C name makes a lot of sense. The 4C was powered by a turbo-4 and the previous 8C Competizione by a V-8.

1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Protipo

Alfa Romeo as recently as 2018 was planning to launch a modern 8C supercar powered by the same V-6. Plans for the car, along with a planned Giulia-based coupe, were scrapped the following year as Alfa Romeo’s parent company at the time, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, entered negotiations about a merger with France’s PSA Group. Those negotiations resulted in the formation of Stellantis two years later.

While a new supercar isn’t certain, we know Alfa Romeo is preparing a subcompact crossover for launch in 2024 as its first EV. The crossover will be a close cousin of the Jeep Avenger and recently revealed Fiat 600e.

