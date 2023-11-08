The current Jeep Grand Cherokee has only been around for a couple of years but details of a redesigned sixth-generation model have already surfaced.

The UAW recently published a document outlining its latest agreement with Jeep parent company Stellantis, and included were production schedules for several of the automaker’s North American plants, including the Detroit Assembly Complex that’s home to the two-row Grand Cherokee and three-row Grand Cherokee L, as well as the related Dodge Durango.

According to the document, the next Grand Cherokee, code-named J6U, will start production at the Detroit Assembly Complex in 2027, and offer buyers the choice of gas or electric powertrains.

The document states that a redesigned Durango, code-named D6U, is set to enter production at the plant in 2026, suggesting the Durango and Grand Cherokee nameplates will continue to be related. The next Durango is also slated to offer the choice of gas or electric powertrains.

There was no mention of a redesigned Grand Cherokee L, with the document pointing to the current Grand Cherokee L staying in production into 2028.

There was also no mention of a series plug-in hybrid option for either the Grand Cherokee or Durango, a setup where an electric powertrain can have its battery charged on the go by a gas engine to extend its range.

Fellow Stellantis brand Ram this week announced a series plug-in hybrid powertrain as an option for its updated 2025 1500 pickup truck, and the same UAW document points to the setup being offered in Jeep’s current Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer starting in 2025, as well as the next Wrangler due in 2028. The next Wrangler is also slated to offer an electric option, but no gas-only option.

