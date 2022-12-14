Stellantis, the parent company of Ram trucks, issued a recall on 2019-2022 Ram 1500 pickup trucks, as well as the Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks, the NHTSA disclosed on Tuesday. Misaligned bolts that secure the tailgate in the up position could fail to latch the tailgate, causing it to flop open while driving or when parked.

The NHTSA said an unlatched tailgate could spill cargo onto the road and create a hazard for other vehicles. The recall encompasses 1,234,657 trucks manufactured through June 1, 2022 for the heavy-duty trucks, or through July 10, 2022 for the Ram 1500.

Ram identified 736 warranty claims and 101 field reports related to the issue worldwide. Dealers will inspect the striker bolt positions and adjust them if necessary. Owners will not be charged, and owners who have paid previously for the corrective service will be reimbursed. Ram will send notification by mail as early as January 27, 2023. For more info, visit Ram’s recall site.

