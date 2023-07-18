Subaru will reveal a new version of its BRZ sports car on July 23, one that’s sharper and more focused, according to the automaker.

The reveal will take place during this year’s Subiefest California, a gathering for Subaru fans and owners which is scheduled to take place at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

No further details have been provided but a new performance package made available for 2024 on the BRZ’s Toyota GR86 twin may hint at what’s to come.

The package adds ZF Sachs dampers and Brembo brakes, the latter with four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers. It can also be retrofitted to any 2022 or 2023 GR86 with 18-inch wheels.

No changes are likely to be made to the powertrain. The sole powertrain on offer in the BRZ is a 2.4-liter flat-4 rated at 228 hp, though buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Drive goes to the rear wheels only, via a standard Torsen limited-slip differential.

The BRZ is currently into its second generation, with the last redesign coming for the 2022 model year. The new generation upped the capacity of the engine from 2.0 liters to 2.4 liters and added more power but also more torque, not only at the top end but across the rev range.

Related Articles