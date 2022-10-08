(iSeeCars) – When it comes to the most popular car colors, the answer is literally black or white according to a recent analysis by iSeeCars.com.

The study examined over 6.1 million cars on the road to determine the share for each color. White is the nation’s most popular color, making up over a quarter of cars, followed by black, gray, and silver.

Here are America’s most popular car colors:

Most Popular Car Colors – iSeeCars Study Rank Color % Share 1 White 25.8% 2 Black 22.3% 3 Gray 18.4% 4 Silver 12.1% 5 Blue 9.5% 6 Red 8.6% 7 Brown 0.9% 8 Green 0.8% 9 Orange 0.6% 10 Beige 0.5% 11 Purple 0.3% 12 Gold 0.2% 13 Yellow 0.1%

Grayscale colored cars (white, black, gray, and silver) account for 78.5 percent of all vehicles on the road. White is the most popular car color for car buyers, accounting for 25.8 percent of all vehicles. “White’s popularity can be attributed to it being one of the easiest colors to maintain, and because it is a commonly color for fleet and rental vehicles, white is prevalent in the used car market,” said Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst for iSeeCars.

Black cars rank second at 23.2 percent, followed by gray in third and silver in fourth. “Black remains a popular choice for car buyers, and its popularity is emphasized by many automakers choosing to release special black editions of their vehicles for an added cost,” said Brauer. “Moreover, consumers may prefer gray and silver because they are practical colors, yet are slightly more novel than white and black.”

The most popular non-grayscale cars are blue in fifth and red in sixth. “Subdued blue hues are likely a popular choice among consumers who want to stand out in the sea of cars in neutral colors without being too flashy,” said Brauer, adding, “Red cars are commonly associated with sports cars, with performance-oriented drivers often opting for this hue.”

The remaining colors include brown, green, beige, orange, gold, yellow, and purple. Combined, these colors account for just 3.3 percent of cars on the road.

Car color also plays a role in a new vehicle’s eventual resale value. “Less popular car colors tend to depreciate less because they are scarce in the used car marketplace, while grayscale colors depreciate close to average,” said Brauer. “

Most Popular Car Colors: 2017 vs. 2022

iSeeCars compared color trends from 2017 to 2022 to see if consumer preferences have changed. “When comparing car color popularity in 2017 to 2022, the dominance of grayscale colors remains constant but the top color is different, as black narrowly edged out white five years ago,” said Brauer. “However, grayscale cars accounted for a slightly larger percentage in 2022 (78.6% in 2022 vs 76.2% in 2017), which suggests present-day consumers used to be more slightly more open to jewel tone and brighter colored hues.”

Most Popular Car Colors – iSeeCars Study 2022 vs. 2017 2022 2017 Rank Color % Share Color % Share 1 White 25.8% Black 23.3% 2 Black 22.3% White 22.4% 3 Gray 18.4% Silver 15.4% 4 Silver 12.1% Gray 15.1% 5 Blue 9.5% Red 10.8% 6 Red 8.6% Blue 8.4% 7 Brown 0.9% Brown 2.0% 8 Green 0.8% Green 0.9% 9 Orange 0.6% Gold 0.5% 10 Beige 0.5% Orange 0.4% 11 Purple 0.3% Beige 0.3% 12 Gold 0.2% Yellow 0.2% 13 Yellow 0.1% Purple 0.1%

Car Color Popularity by State

iSeeCars also examined the most popular car colors by each state, and only two colors are represented. White dominated as the preferred vehicle color in 36 states, while black was the top color in 14.

Due to the overwhelming popularity of white, black, gray, and silver cars, iSeeCars also determined the most popular color outside of these hues. Blue was the most popular color in 33 states, while red was the most popular in 17.

Most Popular Car Colors by State – iSeeCars Study Top Color Top Non-Grayscale Color State Color % Share Color % Share Alabama White 27.6% Red 8.5% Alaska White 22.3% Blue 12.1% Arizona White 29.7% Blue 8.8% Arkansas White 28.2% Red 10.3% California White 30.2% Blue 8.2% Colorado White 25.6% Blue 10.1% Connecticut Black 24.2% Blue 11.3% Delaware White 23.6% Blue 11.5% Florida White 27.1% Blue 9.5% Georgia White 26.8% Blue 8.3% Hawaii White 29.6% Blue 8.6% Idaho White 28.4% Blue 9.5% Illinois Black 25.2% Blue 9.9% Indiana Black 23.8% Red 10.7% Iowa White 25.5% Red 11.5% Kansas White 26.1% Red 10.0% Kentucky White 25.0% Red 9.7% Louisiana White 28.8% Blue 7.4% Maine Black 22.3% Blue 10.9% Maryland Black 23.8% Blue 11.3% Massachusetts Black 24.8% Blue 10.4% Michigan Black 25.0% Blue 11.1% Minnesota Black 24.6% Red 10.1% Mississippi White 29.1% Red 7.8% Missouri White 25.0% Red 10.2% Montana White 27.4% Blue 10.0% Nebraska White 25.8% Red 11.9% Nevada White 28.6% Blue 8.8% New Hampshire White 26.7% Blue 11.1% New Jersey Black 25.9% Blue 9.9% New Mexico White 26.7% Blue 9.5% New York Black 24.8% Blue 10.9% North Carolina White 26.4% Blue 9.4% North Dakota White 24.2% Red 11.5% Ohio Black 23.9% Blue 10.6% Oklahoma White 27.3% Red 10.1% Oregon White 26.0% Blue 9.7% Pennsylvania White 22.9% Blue 11.3% Rhode Island Black 24.0% Blue 10.2% South Carolina White 26.6% Blue 8.7% South Dakota White 24.1% Red 11.3% Tennessee White 25.5% Blue 8.9% Texas White 26.9% Red 8.7% Utah White 29.0% Blue 8.4% Vermont Black 20.0% Blue 12.1% Virginia White 23.5% Blue 11.1% Washington White 26.0% Blue 10.4% West Virginia White 23.2% Red 12.2% Wisconsin Black 24.9% Red 11.3% Wyoming White 25.9% Red 10.8%

What are the Most Colorful States?

iSeeCars further analyzed state data to rank states based on their share of non-grayscale vehicles (non-black, white, gray, and silver). The most colorful state is West Virginia, while the least colorful state is California.

Most Colorful States – iSeeCars Study Rank State % Share of Colorful Cars* 1 West Virginia 28.1% 2 Vermont 27.0% 3 Wyoming 26.6% 4 Alaska 25.8% 5 South Dakota 25.8% 6 Wisconsin 25.6% 7 Maine 25.5% 8 Michigan 25.3% 9 North Dakota 25.1% 10 Pennsylvania 24.9% 11 Indiana 24.8% 12 Nebraska 24.7% 13 Ohio 24.6% 14 Montana 24.2% 15 Delaware 23.9% 16 Iowa 23.9% 17 Minnesota 23.6% 18 Virginia 23.2% 19 Maryland 22.9% 20 Missouri 22.7% 21 New Mexico 22.7% 22 Idaho 22.7% 23 Kansas 22.4% 24 Colorado 22.4% 25 New Hampshire 22.4% 26 New York 22.4% 27 Kentucky 22.3% 28 Illinois 22.0% 29 Washington 21.9% National Average 21.5% 30 Connecticut 21.4% 31 Florida 21.3% 32 Tennessee 21.3% 33 Arkansas 21.2% 34 Oregon 21.1% 35 Oklahoma 20.9% 36 North Carolina 20.7% 37 Rhode Island 20.7% 38 Massachusetts 20.4% 39 South Carolina 20.4% 40 Arizona 20.4% 41 Nevada 20.2% 42 Texas 19.7% 43 Alabama 19.6% 44 Georgia 19.6% 45 Utah 19.3% 46 New Jersey 19.1% 47 Mississippi 17.9% 48 Louisiana 17.8% 49 Hawaii 17.3% 50 California 17.0%

*Colorful Cars exclude black, white, gray, or silver cars.

Most Popular Car Colors by City

In the 50 most populated metro areas in the United States, white and black are the only colors represented as the most popular car colors. White cars earn the distinction in 37 metro areas, while black is the most popular in 13. Similar to the state data, blue is the most popular non-grayscale color in most metro areas with 42. Red cars are the most popular in only eight.

Most Popular Car Colors by City DMA Top Color % Share Top Non-Grayscale Color % Share Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM White 26.7% Blue 9.5% Atlanta, GA White 26.4% Blue 8.6% Austin, TX White 26.7% Blue 8.8% Baltimore, MD Black 24.0% Blue 11.3% Birmingham, AL White 27.5% Red 8.1% Boston, MA-Manchester, NH White 25.0% Blue 10.6% Charlotte, NC White 26.2% Blue 9.4% Chicago, IL Black 25.8% Blue 9.8% Cincinnati, OH Black 24.5% Blue 11.0% Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH Black 23.8% Blue 10.8% Columbus, OH Black 24.3% Blue 10.1% Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX White 27.6% Red 8.2% Denver, CO White 25.7% Blue 10.3% Detroit, MI Black 26.0% Blue 10.9% Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI Black 24.2% Blue 10.5% Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC White 27.0% Blue 9.0% Greenville-Spartanburg, SC White 26.5% Red 9.2% Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA White 23.0% Blue 12.2% Hartford & New Haven, CT White 24.2% Blue 11.2% Houston, TX White 25.9% Blue 8.4% Indianapolis, IN Black 24.1% Red 10.6% Jacksonville, FL White 26.0% Blue 9.5% Kansas City, MO White 25.9% Red 9.4% Las Vegas, NV White 28.6% Blue 8.5% Los Angeles, CA White 30.1% Blue 8.0% Louisville, KY White 24.0% Red 10.5% Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL White 28.0% Blue 8.8% Milwaukee, WI Black 25.9% Blue 10.7% Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Black 25.0% Blue 9.8% Nashville, TN White 25.3% Blue 8.9% New Orleans, LA White 27.4% Blue 8.0% New York, NY Black 25.8% Blue 10.1% Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA White 23.0% Blue 10.9% Oklahoma City, OK White 27.5% Red 9.6% Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL White 25.7% Blue 9.8% Philadelphia, PA Black 24.5% Blue 10.7% Phoenix, AZ White 29.7% Blue 8.7% Pittsburgh, PA White 23.4% Blue 10.6% Portland, OR White 25.3% Blue 9.9% Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC White 26.1% Blue 9.4% Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA White 31.5% Blue 8.1% Salt Lake City, UT White 29.0% Blue 8.4% San Antonio, TX White 25.6% Blue 9.2% San Diego, CA White 30.0% Blue 8.2% San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA White 29.0% Blue 9.5% Seattle-Tacoma, WA White 26.5% Blue 10.5% St. Louis, MO White 24.5% Red 9.8% Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL White 26.5% Blue 9.9% Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Black 23.9% Blue 11.3% West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL White 28.2% Blue 9.5%

What are the Most Colorful Cities?

iSeeCars further analyzed the city metro area data to rank the 50 most popular cities based on their share of non-grayscale vehicles (non-black, white, gray, and silver). The most colorful metro area is Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA, while the least colorful is Los Angeles, CA.

Most Colorful Cities – iSeeCars Study Rank DMA % Share of Colorful Cars* 1 Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA 26.3% 2 Pittsburgh, PA 24.8% 3 Indianapolis, IN 24.8% 4 Detroit, MI 24.4% 5 Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH 24.3% 6 Cincinnati, OH 24.3% 7 Louisville, KY 24.1% 8 Milwaukee, WI 24.0% 9 Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI 24.0% 10 Columbus, OH 23.4% 11 Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA 23.2% 12 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN 23.1% 13 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) 22.9% 14 Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM 22.7% 15 Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL 22.7% 16 St. Louis, MO 22.5% 17 Baltimore, MD 22.5% 18 Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL 22.3% 19 Denver, CO 22.3% 20 San Antonio, TX 21.9% 21 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 21.9% 22 Hartford & New Haven, CT 21.8% 23 Philadelphia, PA 21.7% 24 Seattle-Tacoma, WA 21.6% 25 Kansas City, MO 21.5% 26 Portland, OR 21.5% National Average 21.5% 27 Jacksonville, FL 21.1% 28 Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC 21.0% 29 Chicago, IL 21.0% 30 Nashville, TN 20.8% 31 Boston, MA-Manchester, NH 20.8% 32 West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL 20.6% 33 Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC 20.6% 34 Oklahoma City, OK 20.3% 35 Austin, TX 20.3% 36 Charlotte, NC 20.2% 37 Phoenix, AZ 20.0% 38 Las Vegas, NV 19.8% 39 Houston, TX 19.7% 40 Atlanta, GA 19.6% 41 Salt Lake City, UT 19.4% 42 New York, NY 19.3% 43 Birmingham, AL 19.1% 44 San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA 18.5% 45 Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL 18.5% 46 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX 18.2% 47 New Orleans, LA 18.1% 48 Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA 17.7% 49 San Diego, CA 16.9% 50 Los Angeles, CA 16.2%

*Colorful Cars exclude black, white, gray, or silver cars.

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 6.1 million one- to five-year-old used cars (model years 2017 – 2021) sold between January and August of 2022. The color of each car, as well as the location of sale, was tallied to determine the most popular car color nationally, in each state, and in each metro area.

