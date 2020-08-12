Fernando Alonso eyes return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

One year ago, Arrow McLaren SP teamed up with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to become one of the most respected teams across IndyCar.



Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso headlines this year’s trio alongside rookies Oliver Askew and Patricio O’ward.



“There’s more confidence that this is going to be a great event for us. We take it step by step,” Alonso said. “We know there are a lot of things to do on our side.”



Alonso was bumped out of last year’s Indianapolis 500 field, but hopes to compete for a win this month to join Graham Hill as the second driver to complete the Triple Crown of Motorsport.

“I’m here ready to enjoy the event,” he said. “Ready to give my best and help the team as much as I can.”



O’Ward and Akew have 20 combined starts in the series, but Alonso has been impressed with their performances so far. O’Ward ranks fourth overall in the points standings.

“I knew that they are very talented, very brave, and it’s going to be a huge boost for the team to have two young drivers, talented drivers, bringing fresh ideas,” Alonso said.

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 runs August 23 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway without fans.