Bitter cold blast follows overnight snow

SNOW ARRIVES TONIGHT

Clouds on the increase late afternoon and snow will not be far behind. The sunny Saturday will end with snow spreading across the state through midnight.

Snow fall amounts are trending lower – closer to one-inch totals area wide but the light/fluffy brand of snow will create slick and hazardous conditions for several hours late tonight.

A coating to one inch is likely while locally some two inch amounts are possible. Though totals are not high the approach of gusty winds and falling temperatures will create hazardous travel conditions from 11 pm through sunrise. While snowfall will only last a few hours. considerable blowing snow will reduce visibility and make it hazardous for motorists overnight.

BITTER COLD

For only the second time this entire season the polar branch of the jet stream is roaring into the eastern U.S .and carries real arctic cold with it, We will experience the coldest air since Christmas and likely the coldest air of the season early Sunday morning as temperatures lower under 10-degrees for the first time all season. The coldest so far was Christmas morning (10°)and we are expecting the low to dip to 8 Sunday. Only 10 nights all season have been below 20°, among the fewest in 89 years.

The combination of bitter cold and gusty winds will produce the coldest wind-chill temperatures of teh season as well. A wind chill advisory has been issued for late tonight through 1 PM Sunday. Wind-chill temperatures could reach 0° to -15° early Sunday morning.