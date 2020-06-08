Class of 2020: Graduation streams

The coronavirus pandemic meant major changes to a milestone many seniors look forward to: graduation.
Many schools had to delay their commencement ceremonies or change them entirely due to the pandemic.
We’re recognizing the Class of 2020 by streaming graduation ceremonies on our website. Here’s look at upcoming ceremonies (we’ll provide archive links when possible):
- Beech Grove
- Bethesda Christian: June 24
- Brebeuf High School: July 19
- Cardinal Ritter
- Carmel High School
- Center Grove High School: July 11
- Edinburgh High School: July 18
- Franklin Community Schools: TBD
- Greenwood Community High School: July 11
- Hamilton Southeastern: TBD
- International School: Aug. 9
- Lawrence Central High School
- Lawrence North High School
- Lebanon High School: July 10
- Mt. Vernon: July 10
- Southern Hancock: July 17