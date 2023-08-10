INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is set to host its second $3 Thursday this season, with the addition of hip-hop artist Rob Base hitting the stage for a free concert.
For $3 Thursday Presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, fairgoers can get $3 gate admission, $3 Midway rides and $3 food options at each food stand. Gates are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. The Fair will run until 11 p.m.
Rob Base
Rob Base will hit the stage for the free concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. Base is known for the multi-platinum 1988 hip-hop classic “It Takes Two,” a single that was a top 40 hit and has been certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). Base is expected to perform at 7:30 p.m.
A limited number of premium area tickets remain for Rob Base and Friends as of Thursday morning. Premium experiences for other free concerts are still available.
Other Thursday Events:
Swifty Swine Racing Pigs on Main Street (12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.) and the Xpogo: Extreme Pogo Stunt Team in the Backyard (12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.). The Rope Warrior Main Street (1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.) Andrew Salgado: Live Music! The Backyard Stage (5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.)
Indiana Farmers Coliseum & Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion will feature the Percheron & Clydesdale Draft Horse Show at 6 p.m.
For basketball fans, several related attractions await you, including the Pacers Sports and Entertainment Exhibit and Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy. Both can be found at the Harvest Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Full of list of events for Thursday can be found here.