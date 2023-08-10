INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is set to host its second $3 Thursday this season, with the addition of hip-hop artist Rob Base hitting the stage for a free concert.

For $3 Thursday Presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, fairgoers can get $3 gate admission, $3 Midway rides and $3 food options at each food stand. Gates are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. The Fair will run until 11 p.m.

Rob Base

Rob Base/photo provided by Indiana State Fair

Rob Base will hit the stage for the free concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. Base is known for the multi-platinum 1988 hip-hop classic “It Takes Two,” a single that was a top 40 hit and has been certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). Base is expected to perform at 7:30 p.m.

A limited number of premium area tickets remain for Rob Base and Friends as of Thursday morning. Premium experiences for other free concerts are still available.

Other Thursday Events:

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs on Main Street (12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.) and the Xpogo: Extreme Pogo Stunt Team in the Backyard (12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.). The Rope Warrior Main Street (1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.) Andrew Salgado: Live Music! The Backyard Stage (5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum & Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion will feature the Percheron & Clydesdale Draft Horse Show at 6 p.m.

For basketball fans, several related attractions await you, including the Pacers Sports and Entertainment Exhibit and Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy. Both can be found at the Harvest Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full of list of events for Thursday can be found here.