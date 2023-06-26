INDIANAPOLIS — Bank of America customers can take advantage of free admission to three cultural attractions in Indianapolis.

Customers will have to present their Bank of America credit or debit cards starting July 1-2 to get free admission to the following institutions:

The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, 4000 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, 4750 W. 16th St., Indianapolis

Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Rd., Fishers, Ind.

To take advantage of the offer, B of A and Merrill cardholders will need also to show a photo ID. The program offers cardholders free general admission during the first full weekend of every month.

Guests are not eligible for free admission if they are not B of A card holders. The program excludes fundraising events, special exhibitions, and ticketed shows.