INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that local BMV branches will extend hours for Election Day.

The extended hours of operation will be on Monday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses for identification at a polling place.

Branches will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Customers can visit the BMV website for details about Election Day, including which branches are open, transaction and processing information, and FAQs.

Branches will process transactions that include new, amended, renewed, or replacement identification cards, learner permits, driver’s licenses, and CDLs that do not require testing. Customers are required to provide all required documentation to complete a transaction.

Customers will have the option to complete a knowledge exam if the branch can facilitate the exam. Knowledge exams taken on a computer will be issued until 30 minutes before branch closing time. Knowledge exams taken on paper will be issued until one hour before closing time. Customers who are required to take a driving skills exam to obtain or renew a license may apply for a free ID card for voting purposes.

Individuals with a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election (Nov. 3, 2020) may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.

Additionally, paper interim credentials issued to customers at the branch at the time of the transaction or after a customer has completed an online transaction are also acceptable proof of identification for voting purposes.