CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Market District is hosting an in-person hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to attempt to fill 50 open positions in the store.

Carmel Market District, located at 11505 Illinois St, job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recruiters will be on-site to make contingent offers to prospective employees.

Market District is looking for team members who enjoy performing various tasks in a fast-paced work environment and are passionate about delivering exceptional customer service.

Open positions include experienced and apprentice bakers and cake decorators, experienced meat cutters, department leads, personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s popular curbside pickup and home delivery services, deli and prepared foods clerks, gourmet chefs, line cooks, baristas, and more.

Interested candidates are invited to visit the Giant Eagle website’s Market District Hiring Day event page to view full event detail. Advance registration is not required.

Market District includes a variety of benefits, including flexible scheduling, competitive wages, paid training, advancement opportunities, and paid time off.