CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department announces that registration for the fall 2023 session of the Carmel Police Citizens Academy is now open.
The free 11-week class allows applicants to get a better understanding of how the Carmel Police Department works.
Participants will also get a closer look at the training officers receive and learn about numerous topics such as the SWAT team, K-9 unit, drone unit, criminal investigations, crime scene investigations, and many others.
The instructors will all be members of the Carmel Police Department and will provide instruction and information concerning a particular area of their profession. Attendees will have an opportunity to experience the police department with some of the training hands-on.
The department said the class will meet on Thursday evenings from 6 – 8:30 p.m. starting Aug. 10 and does not have to be a Carmel resident to attend.
Requirements for participants include:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Have no criminal history other than minor traffic violations (background checks will be performed)
- Be physically able to meet training requirements
- Commit to attending 11 weekly training sessions lasting 2 – 2.5 hours
- Sign any required waivers or agreements
To learn more about the Citizens Academy and to register, visit the city website.