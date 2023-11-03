INDIANAPOLIS — In appreciation of their military service, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is offering free admission to veterans and current military personnel with military ID on Nov. 4.

According to the Museum, all other military family members (up to 5 members per family) will receive a 20% discount on day-of box office prices.

The first 1,000 people will receive a miniature American Flag, handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs will be on-site to provide information and answer questions regarding veteran benefits, including health care, education, tax breaks, and the Indiana Military Family Relief Fund.

The Museum will open its doors starting at 10 a.m.