INDIANAPOLIS — High school marching bands nationwide will compete in the 2023 Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis.

The event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium from Nov. 9-11.

More than 90 bands and close to 15,000 high school students will perform. Representing 18 states will include Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, North Carolina, Nevada, Missouri, Arizona, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Kansas and Virginia.

The Bands of America Grand National Championships will feature 93 high school marching bands in two days of competition. A panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts will evaluate the bands.

Up to 38 bands will advance to Saturday’s Semi-Finals competition. The top 12 scoring bands will advance to Saturday evening’s Finals competition.

Music for All events, including Grand Nationals, has a $22 million economic impact on Indianapolis annually.

For more information and preliminary schedule of bands, visit here.