INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium will host a job fair to fill a number of positions to gear up for the 2023 Indianapolis Colts season.

The fair will take place on July, 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. Parking will be available in the south lot and guests can enter the stadium at the east gate.

Job seekers will get a chance to learn about employment opportunities with a range of scheduling flexibility, pay ranges, and levels of responsibility.

Here are some of the following roles that the stadium will be hiring for:

Food and beverage (concessions)

Security

Guest Services

Ticket office

Event setup

Housekeeping

Ushers and gate staffing

Colts Pro Shop retail

All job opportunities offer competitive salaries based on position and previous experience and some offer the possibility of on-site hiring. Job seekers can complete an application in advance.