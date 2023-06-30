INDIANAPOLIS — Craving burgers?

Burger Week will occur from July 17-23 and offer $7 burgers across the city in the Indianapolis area.

In order to fully experience, Burger Week, guests are encouraged to download the official Indianapolis Burger Week app. Users will be able to navigate their way through the city and reward their APPetite throughout the week by checking into restaurants and earning points.

Customers who check in to at least four participating restaurants will be entered into a grand prize drawing for $250 in gift cards, Maker’s Mark swag, and more. The app is available on Google Play and the App Store.

While this is an all-age event, various places may be for guests 21 and older.

2023 Initial Participants Include:

Agave & Rye

5 th Ave.

Ave. Bar and Grille

Brother’s Bar & Grill – Broad Ripple

Brother’s Bar & Grill – Downtown

Drake’s

Gallery on 16th

Goodwood Brewing

Oasis Diner

LouVino

Pier 48

Root’s Burger Bar

Swensons

More will be announced at a later date.

You can learn more at the Indianapolis Burger Week website.