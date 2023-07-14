INDIANAPOLIS — If the weather cooperates, this weekend should be a great one to get outside and get active, with several events planned geared especially for fitness.

The Aspire Higher Foundation is set to host the first-ever Indy Street Fest all weekend long at Tarkington Park on the north side which hopes to not only provide fun for the whole family but also a safe, inclusive space.

Through food, art, culture, sports, and more, the event is billed as a family affair with all ages welcome! There will be plenty of special events planned during the festival including live musical acts, sports clinics, community bike rides and more all centered at Tarkington Park.

The fest starts Friday at five o’clock and runs until 9 p.m. Saturday from 8:30 a.m. til 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. til 1:30 in the afternoon.

Now for the brave, hopefully, you’ve prepared yourself for the Iron Eagle Paddle & Run Challenge because it’s taking over Eagle Creek Park Saturday, July 15th.

Participants will run the challenging gambit; a three-mile run and a half-mile paddle followed by an additional two-and-a-half mile run starting bright and early at 8 a.m. Saturday out at the park where individuals and relay teams will compete.

The tenth annual event is a big fundraiser for the Eagle Creek Park Foundation and a real unique challenge for those who partake.

You can find out more on the event website.