INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is reminding riders and drivers that Red Line construction will start along College Avenue between 54th Street and Kessler Boulevard.

The work will start on Monday, July 17.

According to IndyGo, the work will include bus pad reinforcement and concrete pouring. Construction is expected to last through early August.

Vehicular traffic will be detoured around the station closures using Kessler Boulevard and Meridian and 46th streets. Residents along the detour route can expect increased bus and motorist traffic.

Photo by: IndyGo

For riders, IndyGo says the 54th Street and Kessler Boulevard Red Line stations on College Avenue will be closed. North and southbound service will be available at temporary stops near the intersections at 54th Street and College Avenue and Kessler Boulevard and College Avenue.

For more information about the project, and to sign up to receive weekly updates, visit IndyGo’s website here.