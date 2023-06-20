New rendering for CityView apartments for 55 and over that will be part of new developments in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A new housing option for residents aged 55 and over is coming to the Nickel Plate District in downtown Fishers after the City of Fishers’ City Council unanimous approval of an economic development agreement on Monday.

The active adult community, named CityView is planned to bring luxury apartment homes and will include amenities, first-floor commercial space, and parking to the southwest corner of 116th Street and Lantern Road.

“CityView is an age-qualified community that is purpose-built and designed as an alternative to traditional multi-family communities that aim to serve a general demographic,” President of HighGround Tom Dickey said in a release. “By specifically tailoring our offering to those aged 55+ and locating in vibrant areas, like downtown Fishers, residents are in close proximity to local restaurants and businesses that further enhance their lifestyle and support the local economy.”

CityView and company will bring in $90 million of investment to the City of Fishers and anchors the eastern gateway to the downtown district.

The six-story building will include 184 luxury apartments specifically designed for the 55+ active adult community with high-end amenities, 16,000 sq. ft. of commercial space on the first floor with the potential for outdoor restaurant seating, and a 280-space parking structure with electric vehicle charging stations.

CityView said the amenities will encourage healthy living, convenience, and entertainment, including a resort-style courtyard with a pool, hot tub, outdoor grills and cook stations, and bocce ball courts. The community will also feature specially designed areas for group exercise and yoga, a fitness center, a salon and spa, a theater, a golf simulator, private meeting areas, and several pet-friendly amenities all accessible through a concierge engagement app and attentive on-site management.

In addition, the apartments will include full size kitchens with stainless steel appliances, primary suites with walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms, spacious balconies with amazing views, and designer lighting.

CityView is the third central-Indiana HighGround project announced in the Luxury 55+ Living portfolio – joining GrandView in Westfield and Oasis at RiverWest in Noblesville. Both communities are currently under construction with leasing expected to begin in late 2023.

CityView is expected to start construction in February of 2024 with completion slated for spring of 2026.

Last week, Fishers announced other new developments that will include other luxury apartments that will break ground in the District.

“This is typically a big decision but once a resident makes the move to a community like this, they tend to make this their home for a long period of time,” Dickey said. “By offering a bevy of services, amenities, and personal customizations through our proprietary HighGround Life program, our communities are the ideal solution for the 55+ adult ready to downsize and live a more convenient, simpler next phase.”