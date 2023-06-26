INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement agencies across the state will be on the lookout for impaired drivers around the Independence Day holiday.

From June 30 until July 8, officers will be increasing patrols with the primary goal of preventing tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday.

“Impaired driving is a serious problem that claims the lives of thousands of people each year in our state and nation. While increased enforcement efforts can help to reduce impaired driving, we cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem,” Executive Director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Devon McDonald said in a release.

“We need to work together to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and encourage people to make smart choices when they drink. If you are going to drink, please designate a sober driver or call a taxi. It is not worth risking your life or the lives of others.”

Of the 949 traffic fatalities that occurred in 2022 in Indiana, 110 were alcohol-related.

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. In addition, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.

To further prevent drunk driving, the Indiana Criminal justice institute Sober Ride Indiana program is running a special holiday campaign in Indianapolis from June 29 through July 4 offering $15 off Uber and Lyft rides up to 500 redemptions per day.

Ride credits are only available between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. while supplies last. To redeem a discounted ride, visit Sober Ride Indiana website.