Virtual kickoff Tuesday for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Not surprisingly, the American Cancer Society’s annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is not possible in person this year.

Instead, ACS is kicking off a virtual fundraising season, emphasizing that the need for donations is even more critical than in past years.

The Making Strides season officially kicks off at noon Tuesday with a nationwide virtual rally for past and current participants, team leaders, sponsors and supporters. Anyone who wants to get involved with the fight against breast cancer is invited to join.

Participants will hear from an ACS-funded researcher and breast cancer survivors about why your support is so important in 2020.

The rally will be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and the Making Strides web page. To attend, RSVP here.

Check back with us at fox59.com/makingstrides for updates on ACS fundraising efforts and virtual events for planned October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event