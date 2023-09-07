WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown has announced plans for its “Movie in the Ballpark” event.
The showing will occur at the Little League Central Region Complex, 7185 S Indianapolis Road, on Friday, Sept. 15.
Pre-movie festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. with a visit from the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library Bookmobile and an appearance by the Indianapolis Indians mascot, Rowdie.
Angels in the Outfield movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie in the outfield. Complimentary popcorn will be available.
For more information, visit the city of Whitestown website.