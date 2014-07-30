Live Now
IN Focus: A Coronavirus Town Hall

FOX59 Team

Britt Baker

Sherman Burdette

Aaron Cantrell

Ray Cortopassi

Melissa Crash

Charlene Cristobal

Courtney Crown

Lindsey Eaton

Beairshelle Edmé

Angela Ganote

Jojo Gentry

Jill Glavan

Ruthanne Gordon

Alexa Green

Dave Griffiths

Chris Hagan

Amber Hardwick

Jessica Hayes

Darius Johnson

Scott Jones

Brett Kast

Krista McEnany

Nick McGill

Russ McQuaid

Zach Myers

Jim O’Brien

Kelly Reinke

Trevor Shirley

Dan Spehler

Fanchon Stinger

Mike Sullivan

Kayla Sullivan

Lindy Thackston

Colby Thelen

Jesse Wells

Brian Wilkes

Popular