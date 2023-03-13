Enter to Win a Free Year with Crunch Fitness

By filling out this form, you are providing your signature to consent to receive, emails SMS text alerts, pre-recorded updates using an auto-dialer and/or ringless voicemails from Crunch, even if such communications are considered advertisements, and you confirm that you are the subscriber or customary user of any phone number you submit. Text alerts and ringless voicemails may be sent using an automated dialing system. Your consent is not a condition of purchasing any goods or services, and may be revoked at any time by responding STOP to any SMS text alert you receive. Message and data rates may apply.