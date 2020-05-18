Win a Sega arcade cabinet, PS4 Team Sonic Racing game or ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie

Watch Live
INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 is giving away an authentic Sega game cabinet, a Team Sonic Racing Game for PlayStation 4, and 30 digital copies of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie.

Complete the form below before June 16, 2020 to be entered.

One grand-prize winner will be selected at random to receive the arcade game, valued at $805.99, and a second-prize winner will be selected for the PS4 game.

Thirty additional entrants will receive a free digital download of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie starring Jim Carrey and James Marsden before it’s available to the general public.

