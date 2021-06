INDIANAPOLIS -- Heavy pop up weekend thundershowers swamped not only eastside intersections but also flooded and backed up sewers into the Presidio Apartments in the 6200 block of East 11th Street Saturday night.

“It usually floods like this but not this bad,” said Michelle Huckabee as she showed us how the water climbed to at least the second step up from the basement floor. “When I came home the water was to my knees.”