CICERO, Ind., -- A community is mourning the loss of two students killed while en route to prom. 24- hours later the Hamilton Heights community gathered to pray and support the family.

It's the night we all look forward to in high school. Kalen Hart spent all day getting ready for the big night with her date Lendon Byrum. The final memories her father has are the photos at his house before they went off to her mom’s and to prom.