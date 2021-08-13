Win 2 free registrations to IndyHumane’s 2021 Mutt Strut at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s time to show off your pups — and not just on Instagram this time.

IndyHumane’s biggest fundraiser, Mutt Strut, is back on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Victory Field in downtown Indy. Registration is open for individuals and teams.

FOX59 is giving away three pairs of adult registrations in the coming weeks, valued at $80 per pair.

Bring your dogs along for the Oct. 23 event (or any animal that can walk with you — cat, turtle, pig). Animals don’t need to be registered.

Same-day registration starts at 8:30 a.m. There’s a ceremony at 10 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Hang around Victory Field after for activities and vendors, and perhaps to make a few new pals, canine or human.

