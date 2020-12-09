Whose Tree Could This Be? Presented by Indiana Historical Society

1. Sponsors. This contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by WXIN FOX59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278 and Armor Air, 2461 Directors Row, Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46241 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Contest is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within WXIN’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WXIN, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in WXIN’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Contest materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.