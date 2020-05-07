Win ‘Date Night in a Box’ with smart speaker, mixology set, dessert kit and more

INDIANAPOLIS — You might be stuck at home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a fun date night.

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of “Labor of Love,” a reality show about one woman’s mission to motherhood, FOX is giving way the ultimate date night package. It includes:

Sonos voice-controlled smart speaker with built-in Alexa

Mixology kit

Conversation-starter cards for couples

Date night cookbook

DIY cake pop dessert kit

Hot stone massage kit

Homesick baby gender reveal candle

The prize package is valued at $550.

Complete the form below to enter. FOX59 will select and contact one winner on the morning of Wednesday, May 20.

Hosted by “Sex and The City” star Kristin Davis, “Labor of Love” is an eight-part series following a successful 41-year-old businesswoman on her quest to have a child.

She is matched with 15 men to see if she can find the father of her future kids.

Watch the premiere Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. on FOX59.