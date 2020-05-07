Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Win ‘Date Night in a Box’ with smart speaker, mixology set, dessert kit and more

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — You might be stuck at home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a fun date night.

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of “Labor of Love,” a reality show about one woman’s mission to motherhood, FOX is giving way the ultimate date night package. It includes:

  • Sonos voice-controlled smart speaker with built-in Alexa
  • Mixology kit
  • Conversation-starter cards for couples
  • Date night cookbook
  • DIY cake pop dessert kit
  • Hot stone massage kit
  • Homesick baby gender reveal candle

The prize package is valued at $550.

Complete the form below to enter. FOX59 will select and contact one winner on the morning of Wednesday, May 20.

Hosted by “Sex and The City” star Kristin Davis, “Labor of Love” is an eight-part series following a successful 41-year-old businesswoman on her quest to have a child.

She is matched with 15 men to see if she can find the father of her future kids.

Watch the premiere Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. on FOX59.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News