Cool off to end work week includes renewed rain chance as active pattern emerges

Our warm autumn and very warm October takes a turn with a sharp cool off Thursday.

Had a great call from an area farmer today asking for a wide-spread frost! That sounds unusual – a farmer wanting frost but it aids in drying crops for harvest. Meanwhile allergy suffers need a frost/freeze. Weed pollen running HIGH Thursday! We have yet to have a low temperature fall below 40-degrees in Indianapolis this season. This is the first and only time in 150 years of weather records to do so.

There is certainly a FALL FEEL as low clouds and cooler temperatures descend on central Indiana Thursday. After early day highs, we are down nearly 20-degrees from the same time Wednesday and settling late day at November levels.

The chill is noticeable and quite honestly a little jarring due to the lack of such cool days. Entering the day, October 2021 is the 3rd warmest on record – with 16 of the 21 days this month topping 70-degrees!

There is a small spread in nighttime lows to afternoon highs Friday with overcast skies & scattered showers. Friday will be the FIRST full day not reaching 60-degrees since May 11th in Indianapolis. Plan for a few showers Friday increasing to nearly 30% coverage late morning to early afternoon. We will see improving conditions late Friday and in time for area football games.

Sunshine will be at a premium moving forward as active pattern develops. Storm systems, at two-day intervals, keeps cloud cover healthy and rain threats high. ‘Best’ day for sunshine Saturday!