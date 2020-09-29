Cooler pattern has settled in; limited rain chances remain…

Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled in the overnight! We are running nearly 20° cooler than this time Monday morning with lows now in the lower 40’s. Expect bright sun and a light jacket needed at sunrise this morning. With colder air aloft and some daytime heating, sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds and perhaps a very limited shower chance (5%) for the state. Any shower chance is likely for late afternoon and early evening for one to two counties.

This cool pattern will remain in place for the entire workweek, every day running below average in the overnight and for the afternoon highs. Rain chances remain low with Thursday giving us the greatest chances with 20% coverage.

The weekend starts dry but should end wet with a new, more pronounced area of low pressure drifting through the Ohio Valley.