12 Indiana travel destinations you probably don’t know about

Think you’ve seen every tourist attraction Indiana has to offer? Maybe not.

All this summer, FOX59 Morning News will spotlight Indiana’s hidden gems — destination spots you may not know about, even if you’re a Hoosier native.

Join us every Thursday morning at 8 a.m. from June 18 through September 3 to explore these lesser-known hot spots:

June 18: The Crawfordsville Rotary Jail

The Crawfordsville Rotary Jail June 25: Villages of Winona

Villages of Winona July 2: LST 325

LST 325 July 8: Historic Vincennes

Historic Vincennes July 16: Metamora Canal Town

Metamora Canal Town July 23: Pine Lake Water Park in Berne

Pine Lake Water Park in Berne July 30: The Log Inn

The Log Inn August 6: Griffin Bike Park

Griffin Bike Park August 13: Wolf Park in Battle Ground

Wolf Park in Battle Ground August 20: Sisters of St. Benedict

Sisters of St. Benedict August 27: Amish Culture in Shipshewana

Amish Culture in Shipshewana September 3: Bridges of Parke County

Check back here regularly for story segments and links, an interactive map of travel destinations, lists of nearby restaurants and attractions to visit, and more.