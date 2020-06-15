12 Indiana travel destinations you probably don’t know about

Think you’ve seen every tourist attraction Indiana has to offer? Maybe not.
All this summer, FOX59 Morning News will spotlight Indiana’s hidden gems — destination spots you may not know about, even if you’re a Hoosier native.
Join us every Thursday morning at 8 a.m. from June 18 through September 3 to explore these lesser-known hot spots:
- June 18: The Crawfordsville Rotary Jail
- June 25: Villages of Winona
- July 2: LST 325
- July 8: Historic Vincennes
- July 16: Metamora Canal Town
- July 23: Pine Lake Water Park in Berne
- July 30: The Log Inn
- August 6: Griffin Bike Park
- August 13: Wolf Park in Battle Ground
- August 20: Sisters of St. Benedict
- August 27: Amish Culture in Shipshewana
- September 3: Bridges of Parke County
Check back here regularly for story segments and links, an interactive map of travel destinations, lists of nearby restaurants and attractions to visit, and more.