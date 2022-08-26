INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here.
You know what that means….FALL!
There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!
We took a look at some top destinations across central Indiana for fun fall activities for any age.
Orchards
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to central Indiana orchards! These orchards offer U-Pick apples, pumpkins, and more!
- Stuckey Farms
- Beasley’s Orchard
- Tuttle Orchards
- Adrian Orchard
- Spencer Farm
- Anderson Orchard
- The Apple Works
- Pleasant View Orchard
- Apple Barn
- Smith Family Farms
Pumpkin patches/Corn mazes
Get those pumpkin-carving skills ready and warm your ovens for seed-roasting! These places have every kind of pumpkin size you could imagine!
- Waterman’s Family Farm
- Hogan Farms
- Beasley’s Orchard
- Fowler Pumpkin Patch
- Stuckey Farms
- Russell Farms
- Lark Ranch
- Spencer Farms
- Tuttle Orchards
- Smith Family Farms
Fall festivals
With the cooling temperatures, changing leaves and harvest coming in, something about fall brings people closer. There are many fall festivals that take place across central Indiana. Here are the top 10 fall festivals according to Visit Indiana.
- Westside Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville
- Harvest Homecoming Fest in New Albany
- Feast of the Hunters’ Moon in West Lafayette
- Irvington Halloween Festival in Indianapolis
- Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne
- Madison Chautauqua Festival of Art
- Lanesville Heritage Weekend
- Ferdinand Folk Festival
There are so many fall events happening in the Indianapolis area! Check back as we get closer to fall for updates to this article.
Jacob Burbrink and Beth Finello contributed to this article.