IMPD: Person found dead with apparent trauma on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead with apparent trauma on Indianapolis’ southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says the body was found in a dark colored jeep on Longitude Drive. That scene is near East Stop 11 Road and South Combs Road.

Officers were called to investigate at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the woman was found dead with gun shot wounds.

At this time detectives say they are not sure if there is a suspect or if it was self-inflicted.

IMPD is asking if anyone has information on this case to contact the tip-line at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be update once more information is available.