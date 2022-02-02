Indiana counties issue travel alerts as winter storm hits Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier drivers are being asked to issue extreme caution or avoid the roads altogether as a winter storm threatens more than a foot of snow and heavy ice in some parts of Indiana.

Many counties have already issued travel alerts for the storm.

Under Indiana guidelines, there are three different types of travel alerts. Their rank in order of severity is travel advisory, watch, warning.

From Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security:

Advisory (Yellow): The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Watch (Orange): Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. Warning (Red): The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.

This is what the state is reporting as of 6:50 a.m. Thursday:

Adams Warning 2022-02-03 05:56 Allen Warning 2022-02-02 18:23 Bartholomew Warning 2022-02-03 05:51 Benton Warning 2022-02-02 18:44 Blackford Watch 2022-02-03 04:27 Boone Watch 2022-02-02 17:49 Brown Warning 2022-02-03 05:09 Carroll Warning 2022-02-02 18:14 Cass Warning 2022-02-02 19:03 Clark Normal 2022-01-31 10:40 Clay Watch 2022-02-02 17:32 Clinton Warning 2022-02-02 21:43 Crawford Warning 2022-02-02 22:53 Daviess Advisory 2022-02-02 23:32 Dearborn Advisory 2022-02-02 20:01 Decatur Watch 2022-02-03 06:11 Dekalb Watch 2022-02-01 23:49 Delaware Watch 2022-02-03 05:45 Dubois Watch 2022-02-03 04:45 Elkhart Watch 2022-02-02 12:29 Fayette Normal 2021-03-01 11:43 Floyd Normal 2022-01-29 18:59 Fountain Warning 2022-02-02 16:17 Franklin Watch 2022-02-03 05:42 Fulton Warning 2022-02-02 16:22 Gibson Advisory 2022-02-02 12:02 Grant Watch 2022-02-02 18:48 Greene Advisory 2022-02-02 16:32 Hamilton Watch 2022-02-02 06:38 Hancock Advisory 2022-02-02 13:13 Harrison Normal 2021-03-01 10:04 Hendricks Watch 2022-02-03 03:38 Henry Watch 2022-02-02 21:30 Howard Watch 2022-02-03 06:46 Huntington Warning 2022-02-02 22:06 Jackson Warning 2022-02-03 04:39 Jasper Watch 2022-02-02 10:12 Jay Advisory 2022-02-02 18:14 Jefferson Advisory 2022-02-03 06:35 Jennings Advisory 2022-02-02 23:03 Johnson Watch 2022-02-03 05:03 Knox Watch 2022-02-03 04:46 Kosciusko Watch 2022-02-02 12:39 LaGrange Warning 2022-02-02 21:46 Lake Watch 2022-02-02 07:32 LaPorte Watch 2022-02-02 08:51 Lawrence Advisory 2022-02-03 05:50 Madison Watch 2022-02-02 22:57 Marion Advisory 2022-02-03 04:28 Marshall Warning 2022-02-02 19:34 Martin Advisory 2022-02-03 00:28 Miami Warning 2022-02-02 20:02 Monroe Warning 2022-02-03 04:50 Montgomery Watch 2022-02-02 17:44 Morgan Watch 2022-02-03 05:19 Newton Warning 2022-02-02 15:51 Noble Warning 2022-02-02 20:10 Ohio Advisory 2022-02-03 06:03 Orange Watch 2022-02-03 05:00 Owen Advisory 2022-02-02 19:26 Parke Warning 2022-02-02 16:26 Perry Advisory 2022-02-02 22:06 Pike Normal 2021-07-26 08:14 Porter Watch 2022-02-02 11:17 Posey Advisory 2021-02-20 07:31 Pulaski Warning 2022-02-02 15:44 Putnam Watch 2022-02-02 17:00 Randolph Normal 2022-02-02 12:11 Ripley Advisory 2022-02-02 21:14 Rush Advisory 2022-02-02 21:41 Scott Advisory 2022-02-02 11:02 Shelby Advisory 2022-02-02 20:40 Spencer Advisory 2022-02-03 05:31 St. Joseph Watch 2022-02-02 13:42 Starke Warning 2022-02-02 15:41 Steuben Warning 2022-02-02 22:55 Sullivan Advisory 2022-02-02 14:19 Switzerland Advisory 2022-02-03 06:08 Tippecanoe Watch 2022-02-02 16:44 Tipton Warning 2022-02-02 20:08 Union Watch 2022-02-03 05:55 Vanderburgh Advisory 2022-02-02 21:43 Vermillion Watch 2022-02-02 15:37 Vigo Watch 2022-02-02 19:20 Wabash Warning 2022-02-02 19:40 Warren Warning 2022-02-02 16:32 Warrick Advisory 2022-02-02 15:42 Washington Normal 2021-12-10 22:23 Wayne Watch 2022-02-03 06:02 Wells Watch 2022-02-02 17:00 White Watch 2022-02-02 16:13 Whitley Warning 2022-02-02 21:07

Hoosiers can also check the map here.