Mother’s Day photo gallery: Meet the FOX59 moms

We'd love to see your favorite mom picture, too. Upload a photo and we'll add it to the gallery.

  • Reporter Alexa Green and her mom, Sandy, of New Jersey
  • Anchor Angela Ganote on her wedding day with mom Donna Ganote (right) of North Salem, Ind. and mother-in-law Diane DeBello of Erie, Penn.
  • FOX59's Fanchon Stinger and her mom, Zelma
    Anchor Fanchon Stinger with her mom, Zelma, who lives in Michigan
  • Promotions Manager Janine Garner, mom Nancy, and daughters Maggie (left) and Julia
  • Traffic Reporter Britt Baker and her mom
  • Julie Seavers of Hope, Ind., mom to Digital Producer Jacob Burbrink
  • Anchor Dan Spehler’s mom, Rebecca of Fishers, doing art projects with his daughter
  • Production technician Alejandro Oviedo with his mom, Nydia, and his daughter
  • Meteorologist Jim O’Brien’s mom, Judy Thompson, catching the biggest fish
  • Reporter Eric Pointer and his mom, Addester Pointer of Fort Worth, Texas
  • Photographer Max Schroeder and his mom, Diana
  • Reporter Alia Blackburn on her wedding day with mom Pamela Blackburn of Indianapolis
  • Executive Producer Vickie Binkley with her little guy, Tommy
  • Sherman Burdette (left) with mom Jeanette and his older brother
  • Sports Anchor/Reporter JoJo Gentry with mom JoAnna of Anderson at a Butler game in 2020
  • Reporter Kayla Sullivan with her mom, Patricia Sullivan of Indianapolis
  • Reporter Justin Kollar with his mom, Joie Kollar of Muskegan, Michigan
  • Reporter/Anchor Melissa Crash with her mom, Millie of Indianapolis
  • Marketing Director Robyn Keeney (second from left) with her two sisters and mom Shirley, who lives in Ohio
  • Reporter/Anchor Lindsey Eaton with mom Cindy, who lives in Florida
  • Reporter/Anchor Zach Myers with mom Luana Myers of Indy
  • Senior Assignment Editor Tim O’Brien and his mom, Flo O’Brien of Des Plaines, Illinois
  • Reporter Justin Kollar with mom Joie and grandma JoAnn Winicki
  • Fanchon Stinger with her mom and sister
  • Fanchon Stinger with her mom and dad
  • Jim O’Brien’s mom, Judy

INDIANAPOLIS — We love our moms so much, we decided to show them off ahead of Mother’s Day.

[If you forgot about Mother’s Day until just now, it’s this Sunday, May 9.]

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the FOX59 crew, both on-air and behind the scenes, with our moms and kids.

We’d like to see your favorite Mother’s Day photos, too. Upload a photo of your mom, grandmother or another special lady in your life.

For the moms out there, upload a photo of yourself with your kids if you’d like.

Give the photo a title and tell us a little bit about it in a brief description. Who’s pictured, and what makes this photo or person special to you?

We’ll add your pictures to the online gallery, and we’re hoping to share some of them on-air.

