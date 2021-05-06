Mother’s Day photo gallery: Meet the FOX59 moms

We'd love to see your favorite mom picture, too. Upload a photo and we'll add it to the gallery.

Reporter Alexa Green and her mom, Sandy, of New Jersey

Anchor Angela Ganote on her wedding day with mom Donna Ganote (right) of North Salem, Ind. and mother-in-law Diane DeBello of Erie, Penn.

Anchor Fanchon Stinger with her mom, Zelma, who lives in Michigan

Promotions Manager Janine Garner, mom Nancy, and daughters Maggie (left) and Julia

Traffic Reporter Britt Baker and her mom

Julie Seavers of Hope, Ind., mom to Digital Producer Jacob Burbrink

Anchor Dan Spehler’s mom, Rebecca of Fishers, doing art projects with his daughter

Production technician Alejandro Oviedo with his mom, Nydia, and his daughter

Meteorologist Jim O’Brien’s mom, Judy Thompson, catching the biggest fish

Reporter Eric Pointer and his mom, Addester Pointer of Fort Worth, Texas

Photographer Max Schroeder and his mom, Diana

Reporter Alia Blackburn on her wedding day with mom Pamela Blackburn of Indianapolis

Executive Producer Vickie Binkley with her little guy, Tommy

Sherman Burdette (left) with mom Jeanette and his older brother

Sports Anchor/Reporter JoJo Gentry with mom JoAnna of Anderson at a Butler game in 2020

Reporter Kayla Sullivan with her mom, Patricia Sullivan of Indianapolis

Reporter Justin Kollar with his mom, Joie Kollar of Muskegan, Michigan

Reporter/Anchor Melissa Crash with her mom, Millie of Indianapolis

Marketing Director Robyn Keeney (second from left) with her two sisters and mom Shirley, who lives in Ohio

Reporter/Anchor Lindsey Eaton with mom Cindy, who lives in Florida

Reporter/Anchor Zach Myers with mom Luana Myers of Indy

Senior Assignment Editor Tim O’Brien and his mom, Flo O’Brien of Des Plaines, Illinois

Reporter Justin Kollar with mom Joie and grandma JoAnn Winicki

Fanchon Stinger with her mom and sister

Fanchon Stinger with her mom and dad

Jim O’Brien’s mom, Judy

INDIANAPOLIS — We love our moms so much, we decided to show them off ahead of Mother’s Day.

[If you forgot about Mother’s Day until just now, it’s this Sunday, May 9.]

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the FOX59 crew, both on-air and behind the scenes, with our moms and kids.

We’d like to see your favorite Mother’s Day photos, too. Upload a photo of your mom, grandmother or another special lady in your life.

For the moms out there, upload a photo of yourself with your kids if you’d like.

Give the photo a title and tell us a little bit about it in a brief description. Who’s pictured, and what makes this photo or person special to you?

We’ll add your pictures to the online gallery, and we’re hoping to share some of them on-air.