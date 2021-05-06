Mother’s Day photo gallery: Meet the FOX59 moms

INDIANAPOLIS — We love our moms so much, we decided to show them off ahead of Mother’s Day.
[If you forgot about Mother’s Day until just now, it’s this Sunday, May 9.]
Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the FOX59 crew, both on-air and behind the scenes, with our moms and kids.
We’d like to see your favorite Mother’s Day photos, too. Upload a photo of your mom, grandmother or another special lady in your life.
For the moms out there, upload a photo of yourself with your kids if you’d like.
Give the photo a title and tell us a little bit about it in a brief description. Who’s pictured, and what makes this photo or person special to you?
We’ll add your pictures to the online gallery, and we’re hoping to share some of them on-air.