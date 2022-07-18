Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
78°
Indianapolis
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Greenwood Park Mall shooting
FOX59 Investigates
Crimetracker
Crime Mapping
Video
Destination Indiana
FOX59 Digital Exclusives
Living Healthy
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Coronavirus
Health
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
FOX59 Links
Your Local Election Headquarters
Hoosier Lottery
Full Steam Ahead
Press Releases
Automotive News
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Indy’s Best
Wish Someone a Happy Birthday
Pack the Pantries
Where Is Sherman?
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Home Zone
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Inspired Living
Sports
NCAA Tournament Basketball
Indiana Pacers
Indianapolis Indians home schedule
Indiana High School Basketball
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indy 500
Indy Now
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
FOX59 Newsletter
Send a News Tip
Closed Captioning
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Regional News Partners
Contests
Contest Rules
Search
Please enter a search term.
Greenwood Park Mall shooting
Greenwood Park Mall shooting suspect apartment raided
Top Greenwood Park Mall shooting Headlines
Greenwood Park Mall ‘Good Samaritan’ praised
Greenwood mall had standing policy against weapons
Witnesses describe Greenwood Park mall shooting
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: What we know so far
3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Popular
Greenwood Park Mall shooting suspect apartment raided
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: What we know so far
Greenwood mall had standing policy against weapons
3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall
Greenwood Park Mall ‘Good Samaritan’ praised
Witnesses describe Greenwood Park mall shooting
Beech Grove mayor talking after deadly park shooting
Man shot, run over Sunday on Indy’s east side
1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Beech Grove park
Arrest made in string of Fishers vehicle break-ins