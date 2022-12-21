GREENWOOD, Ind. — More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities are set to give an update on the investigation.

On July 17. Jonathan Sapirman entered the mall and spent more than an hour in the restroom before coming out shooting. Within seconds, Sapirman killed three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda.

Police say it was only 15 seconds from by the time the first shot was fired until he was neutralized by Elisjsha Dicken, who stopped at a cookie counter close to the main walkways of the mall right before the shooting started.

Since the shooting, the Greenwood Police Department and FBI have been investigating the shooting, trying to find a motive. The investigation included a laptop found in the gunman’s apartment and a cell phone that he left in a toilet at the mall.

In August, the FBI said investigators were unable to retrieve information from the laptop. The device was badly damaged, as it was found inside an oven that had been set at a high temperature next to a can of butane.

The Greenwood Police Department and FBI are hosting a news conference at 11 a.m. about the mall shooting. We will carry the news conference live on this page and will provide updates about what authorities say during it.