Picture of Elisjsha Dicken, who was identified as the Good Samaritan, provided by his attorney and spokesperson Guy Relford.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Within 15 seconds of a Greenwood man opening fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, Elisjsha Dicken was able to step in and prevent further deaths.

Police say Dicken was shopping with his girlfriend Sunday at the mall when he stopped at a cookie counter close to the main walkways of the mall.

When the gunman exited the restroom, beginning his shooting spree, police say what he did was nothing short of heroic.

Armed only with a handgun, police say Dicken engaged the shooter from a distance of perhaps 30 yards. Police say he was very proficient and tactically sound.

Dicken started making his way towards the gunman, motioning for people to leave behind him. The gunman tried to retreat back into the restroom, but Dicken continued on, shooting the suspect until he fell.

When police arrived, they say Dicken approached mall security, telling them that he was the one that neutralized the shooter. He waited with security until the police could arrive.

Police took him to the Greenwood Police Department while they watched the security video and spoke with other witnesses to confirm what Dicken told them. During the whole process, police say Dicken fully cooperated.

Police say Dicken had no police training or military background. Despite this, he was able to save countless lives.

“Our city, our community, and our state is grateful for his heroism in this situation,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers.

Police also confirmed that Dicken was carrying a gun under the constitutional carry law that went into effect July 1.

Dicken retained the Law Office of Guy Relford to act as his spokesperson. In a statement, Relford called Dicken a “True American Hero.”

I am proud to serve as Eli Dickens’ attorney and spokesperson. He is a true American hero who saved countless lives during a horrific event that could have been so much worse if not for Eli’s courage, preparedness and willingness to protect others. Because we want to respect the on-going criminal investigation by the Greenwood Police Department and take time to honor the three innocent lives lost, we won’t be making any substantive comments on Sunday’s events until after the authorities’ investigation is closed. In the interim, we ask that you respect the privacy of Eli and his family. Guy A. Relford