Doctors recommend colon cancer screening start at younger age

INDIANAPOLIS – As many of our viewers know, FOX59’s Lindy Thackston has been in a battle with colorectal cancer since May, 2020. She’s currently undergoing rounds of “clean up” chemo. Lindy is only 39 years old.

New information from medical experts suggests people need to start screening for colon cancer at a younger age. FOX59’s Scott Jones spoke with Dr. Doug Rex, the director of endoscopy at IU Health University Hospital. He explained what is contributing to the need for younger people to screen.

For more information on colon cancer, IU Health has a detailed rundown of what you need to know here