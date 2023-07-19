HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Health Department announced it is hosting four back-to-school immunization clinics in July and August to help families more easily access school immunizations before the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The first of the four clinics will occur on July 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hamilton County Health Department at 18030 Foundation Drive in Noblesville. Three more clinics are scheduled for Aug. 2, Aug. 16, and Aug. 30 at the same location and times.

“Routine immunizations are the best way to protect children from highly contagious diseases and can help ensure every student has a healthy start to the school year,” School Immunization Liaison Gema Lopez said in a release. “We’re encouraging parents of school-age children to check their children’s vaccine status and to take advantage of one of our upcoming clinics or schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider.”

If you are interested in attending a clinic, you are asked to register in advance. Parents need to enter the code IN15561 and then select their preferred date.

Families should provide insurance information if available. There is an $8 administration fee per vaccine for uninsured or underinsured.

The clinics are open to children ages five and older. Indiana school children going into kindergarten, sixth grade, and 12th grade must receive age-specific immunizations before school starts. A complete list of immunizations required and recommended for school can be found here.