INDIANAPOLIS — In partnership with the nonprofit group Overdose Lifeline, the Wayne Township Fire Department says it will be providing boxes of Narcan and fentanyl test strips, called a “NaloxBo,” to all stations.

The department said the boxes will be available at all five of their stations and the entrance to the Mount Jackson Cemetery.

Funding for this project is made possible through the State of Indiana Division of Mental

Health and Addiction.

“Wayne Township believes that the Opioid Rescue Box has the potential to save lives and help

combat the opioid epidemic by providing access to naloxone,” the department said in a statement. “We hope to empower individuals and families to take action against overdose and prevent needless deaths.”

The Opioid Rescue Box was developed by a team of healthcare professionals and advocates who

are committed to reducing the harms of opioid use and overdose.