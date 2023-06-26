President Biden’s approval rating has climbed to its highest point in nearly a year, according to new Gallup polling, as he ramps up his campaign for another four years in the White House.

Biden’s job rating among U.S. adults climbed 4 percentage points between May and June, the survey found, to 43 percent who say they approve of the way the president is handling his role.

It’s the highest rating since last August, but still below the approval in the upper 50s recorded at the start of his time in the White House. Fifty-four percent of U.S. adults overall disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

Biden hit the lowest approval rating of his presidential term just two months ago, when just 37 percent approved of his job performance just before he launched his reelection campaign.

The president’s ratings in the most recent poll vary starkly by party. More than eight in 10 Democrats approve of Biden’s job performance, while just 6 percent of Republicans say the same. Forty-one percent of independents approve — and the Gallup report notes the overall uptick in Biden’s rating comes from that demographic.

The report also notes that the survey, which was conducted June 1-22, began as Congress worked to pass a bill that lifted the debt ceiling — and that Biden’s 44 percent approval rating last August followed the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Gallup poll surveyed 1,013 U.S. adults and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.