House conservatives allowed bills to advance on the floor Thursday — one day after they staged a revolt that brought legislative business to a pause — giving Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) some breathing room as they hash out government funding.

The chamber voted 211-202-1 to adopt a rule governing debate on three unrelated pieces of legislation, authorizing the House to debate and vote on the measures.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) was the only GOP “no” vote. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) voted present.

The successful effort came one day after a band of 12 hard-liners opposed a procedural vote to showcase their opposition to the bipartisan spending deal that Johnson struck with other congressional leaders.

The vote allows legislative activity to continue — for now — though conservatives can pause business again in the future if they are not satisfied with Johnson’s handling of government spending.

The House advanced the rule shortly after a handful of hard-liners — some who revolted Wednesday — met with Johnson in his office to discuss government funding. House conservative have sharply criticized the top-line spending deal Johnson unveiled over the weekend, arguing that the agreement does not do enough to cut spending.

Lawmakers exiting the meeting said they were working on an alternative spending plan with Johnson, though the Speaker told reporters that he has “made no commitments.”

“So if you hear otherwise it’s just simply not true,” he added.

The conversations, nonetheless, are a welcome sign for conservatives, who are incensed by the top-line spending deal. But it also spells trouble — and poses questions — about how Congress will be able to avoid a government shutdown by the Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 funding deadlines.