INDIANAPOLIS — Connecting Hispanic business owners and guiding them to success. That’s the goal of a growing program happening now at the Indy Chamber.

This Hispanic Heritage Month we wanted to see how it’s helping make entrepreneurship more accessible.

Antonio Chapital is a local photographer. He had to find a way to capture the attention of his community, so he joined the Hispanic Business Council.

“It’s just a good feeling to see another Spanish business,” said Chapital, the Owner of Chapital Photography.

It’s part of the entrepreneur services division of the Indy Chamber offering free business coaching, financial help, networking workshops and events for small businesses.

“I’ve been able to meet other businesses who align with my type of job,” Chapital added.

That’s where Marcela Montero comes in, as the director of the Hispanic Business Council. She noticed that Indianapolis business owners sometimes don’t go for opportunities because they don’t have the financials or the proper resources.

“Access to capital is a major struggle in the business community,” Montero explained, “Especially in the Hispanic business community.”

Of the more than 2,000 members of the Indy Chamber, roughly 80 are Hispanic. She wants to increase that number.

“Hispanic businesses have a great impact on the Central Indiana region, based on 2018, Hispanic businesses reported one billion dollars in revenue,” said Montero, “There has been an increase in immigration here to Indiana from different countries in Latin America and they have that entrepreneur spirit.”

For Chapital, that spirit drives his passion for photography.

“We’re really proud of that,” said Chapital, “As a Latino and as someone who provides to the community in general – we’re trying to grow together.”

He hopes other Hispanic entrepreneurs see there’s space in Central Indiana for new ideas and small businesses.

“We want to be part of the community,” said Chapital.

The next event for the Hispanic Business Council is coming up Oct. 11. If you’d like to learn more about the program and what resources it offers, click here.